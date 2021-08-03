Panthers WR Stretchered Off Field After Hit To Head, DB Cut From Team

Scary moment at Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday -- wide receiver Keith Kirkwood took a powerful blow to the head ... and was taken away in an ambulance.

The 27-year-old pro was going across the middle of the field attempting to catch a pass that was thrown high ... when defensive back JT Ibe launched himself into Kirkwood's head area.

Kirkwood immediately went to the ground ... with coaches and players rushing to his side.

Keith Kirkwood injury, doesn’t look good pic.twitter.com/oYbBx1dnrA — Panthers On Tap Podcast (@PanthersOnTap) August 3, 2021 @PanthersOnTap

Trainers put Kirkwood on a backboard to immobilize him as he was carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance ... but there's good news -- head coach Matt Rhule says the player has movement in his arms and legs and has no pain in his neck.

It appeared coaches were immediately pissed off with Ibe's hit ... and Rhule ejected him from practice.

The early signs sound good on Keith Kirkwood. Matt Rhule says movement in his lower body and no pain in his neck. pic.twitter.com/ZYqwEz6AWb — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 3, 2021 @josephperson

Kirkwood was an undrafted free agent out of Temple in 2018 ... and signed with the New Orleans Saints before joining the Panthers in 2020.

He has more than 200 yards and 2 touchdowns in his career.

Get well soon, Keith!!