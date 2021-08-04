Milwaukee Bucks Championship Run Spurred Spike In COVID Cases, Officials Say

Health officials say the large crowd gatherings for Milwaukee Bucks' playoff games both in and near the NBA champion's arena this summer spurred a spike in COVID cases.

Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson made the announcement Tuesday ... saying findings have revealed more than 400 recent coronavirus cases in the state of Wisconsin could be linked back to large gatherings near Fiserv Forum in July.

"Anytime people gather I think it's important to recognize -- anytime there's a large gathering of people -- we're going to see the virus spread," Johnson said.

Johnson explained all of the new cases did not necessarily stem from one day of celebrating the basketball team -- but rather were a culmination of fans crowding closely together throughout the Bucks' playoff run.

The moment in the Deer District when the Milwaukee #Bucks won the #NBAFinals for the first time in 50 years. 65,000 are here to witness history outside of the Fiserv Forum.



CELEBRATE, MILWAUKEE!! pic.twitter.com/IVubkZYmeC — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) July 21, 2021 @KyleMalzhan

"That [more than 400 cases] number is from the entire month of July," Johnson said. "So it's not linked directly to one day, the Final game -- it's through the entire course of the month of July."

Johnson said she and other officials expect the number of cases linked to Bucks crowds to continue to rise ... saying they're still collecting data that suggests more positive tests are coming.