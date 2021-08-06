Jamie Spears Says Britney's Personal Conservator Says She's 'Mentally Sick'

Britney Spears personal conservator told Britney's dad less than a month ago, Britney was so mentally impaired the conservator raised the prospect of putting her under a 5150 psychiatric hold ... this according to Jamie Spears in new legal docs.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, Jamie says on July 9, 2021, he got a call from Jodi Montgomery, Britney's personal conservator, who sounded "very distraught" and expressed how concerned she was about Britney's recent behavior and overall mental health.

Jamie says Jodi told him Britney was not "timely or properly taking her medications, was not listening to the recommendations of her medical team, and refused to even see some of her doctors."

Jamie says Jodi asked for his help, but he said he did not have access to Britney's medical information since he hadn't been in control since late 2018.

That's when Jamie says Jodi raised a 5150 psychiatric hold as an option.

Jamie also said Jodi acknowledged that many of the statements Britney made in open court last June were false ... attributing the alleged falsehoods to the fact she's "mentally sick."

Jamie then says on July 13, 2021, he got an email from Jodi who backtracked and discounted the need for a 5150.

Also in the docs, Jamie takes aim at Britney's new lawyer, Mat Rosengart, saying Rosengart's allegations of malfeasance were "unsubstantiated, vague accusations."

He makes a specific point of disputing Rosengart's claim Jamie denied Britney a trip to Hawaii. Jamie says that was simply false.

And, Jamie says, his "sole motivation has been his unconditional love for his daughter and a fierce desire to protect her from those trying to take advantage of her."

Jamie also says he's "dutifully and faithfully served as the Conservator of his daughter's Estate without any blemishes on his record." He goes on to say when he came on board, the Estate was in debt and facing 10's of millions of dollars in lawsuit, and he turned it around, so it's now $60+ million strong.

He also says he worked hard with a team of professionals to restore Britney to good health, reunite her with her kids with whom she lost custody and help revive her career.