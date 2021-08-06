Jim Belushi Files For Divorce

Jim Belushi has filed for divorce after more than 23 years of marriage ... and it's the second time he and his wife have called it quits in the past 3 years.

Jim beelined it to Los Angeles County Superior Court Friday and filed divorce docs, according to online records.

As we reported ... Jim's wife Jennifer filed divorce docs of her own back in March 2018, but the couple reconciled more than a year later, with Jim filing for the divorce to be dismissed and a judge signing off.

It's unclear what led to the split this time around ... but during their earlier split, Jennifer cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their separation.

Jim and Jennifer tied the knot way back in May 1998 and they have two adult children together, a daughter named Jamison and a son named Jared.

Jennifer is Jim's 3rd wife ... he was previously married to Marjorie Bransfield from 1990-92 and to Sandra Davenport from 1980-88.

It will be interesting to see if Jim and Jennifer go all the way through with this divorce, considering their history.