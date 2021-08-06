New 'RHOC' Star Noella Bergener's Husband Files for Divorce

Noella Bergener's set to become one of the new stars of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," but her housewife title's already dubious ... because her husband wants a divorce.

According to new legal docs obtained by TMZ ... Noella's hubby James Bergener, a personal injury attorney known in SoCal as "Sweet James" thanks to his many billboards and other advertisements, filed the divorce paperwork last week in Puerto Rico.

The couple was just married in June 2020 and has a 2-year-old son together, and according to our sources ... Noella was blindsided by the filing. We're also told James is not currently living at the Orange County home they share together.

What's interesting here, aside from the impending divorce of a brand new 'Real Housewives' couple, is the timing ... as it comes on the heels of Bergener being accused of owing nearly $6 million in back taxes.

According to legal docs ... Bergener was hit with a massive federal tax lien for 2018 and 2019 totaling over $4 million, and a separate lien from California for $1.85 million.

Noella addressed the situation on Instagram, saying ... "I was just as shocked and disgusted to find out a week before filming ... and not from my husband. My marriage has been a fight every day since."

She added ... "I am being very open about my journey and looking at every option to settle my husbands debts." She also opted to file docs of her own -- for legal separation in California -- days after Bergener filed, and she's asking for primary custody of their kid and spousal support.