Ray Lewis Hits Iconic 'Squirrel' Dance After Catching Big-Ass Fish

Ray Lewis celebrated a huge fishing haul in the most Ray Lewis way ever this weekend -- by hitting his iconic "Squirrel" dance right on the boat!!!

The ex-NFL star busted out the moves on Sunday during his visit to Cleveland for the weekend's Pro Football Hall of Fame ceremonies ... and it was awesome.

Check out the footage, after Ray reeled in two fish from Lake Erie that were nearly the size of his lower body ... he threw it back to the early 2000s and shook his tailfeather!

Of course, Ray made the dance famous during his 17-year NFL career ... and it's clear as day the dude hasn't lost even the smallest of steps on the dance floor.

As for the rest of the fishing trip ... TMZ Sports has learned it went great -- the former Baltimore Raven and his crew caught more than 10 fish -- and have plans to make the event an annual one going forward.

In fact, we spoke with Ray during the outing ... and it ain't hard to see the guy LOVES catching fish.