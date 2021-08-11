Detroit Tigers' Akil Baddoo, Derek Hill Injured In Violent Outfield Collision

Two Detroit Tigers players crashed into each other in the outfield Tuesday night ... and the collision was so violent, both guys had to leave the game with injuries.

It all went down in the 8th inning of the Tigers' tilt against the Orioles in Baltimore ... when Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill went after a fly ball that was hit to left-center field.

Scary moment as Akil Baddoo and Derek Hill collide in the outfield pic.twitter.com/nGqqK5G91n — Ben Palmer (@benjpalmer) August 11, 2021 @benjpalmer

You can see in the footage, the guys were both so laser-focused on the ball ... neither saw each other, and slammed their bodies together HARD.

The collision was nasty -- it popped Baddoo's hat straight off his head -- and both men landed on the ground with a ton of force.

The guys were able to walk off the field after a lengthy delay ... but, afterward, Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said the two were dealing with injuries.

Manager A.J. Hinch updates the injury status of Derek Hill and Akil Baddoo following a nasty collision in the Tigers' 9-4 victory over the Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday night. #Leinenkugels pic.twitter.com/R1cVYTjOGR — Bally Sports Detroit (@BallySportsDET) August 11, 2021 @BallySportsDET

Hinch said Baddoo had a shoulder problem and was being looked at for a possible concussion. Hill, Hinch said, was being checked for possible rib issues.

"When I got out there, obviously a couple trainers out there with me, both guys were pretty beat up and in a lot of pain," Hinch said. "Very scary incident.''