Joel Kinnaman Being Investigated for Rape in Sweden, He Claims Extortion

Joel Kinnaman is being investigated by Swedish authorities for allegedly raping a woman -- a probe that's in its early stages -- but Kinnaman insists there's no truth to it.

The actor is now the subject of a criminal investigation ... prosecutors in Sweden announced Wednesday they were looking into a claim of rape that we're told is related to the recent restraining order Joel got against the woman ... who he claims is extorting him.

The Public Prosecutor's Office notes an actor had been reported to local authorities for an alleged rape, and their investigation is now in its infancy.

Joel, for his part, has made it quite clear what he thinks this is really all about. He says the accuser is Gabriella Magnusson ... a Swedish model he hooked up with a couple times back in 2018 ... who then allegedly started blowing him up when he cut off contact.

He claims she began threatening to go public with false claims -- specifically, that he had sex with her against her will -- unless he met her demands.

Joel's detailed the alleged demands ... saying she asked for money, biz connections, a work visa and more. He says he refused to get shaken down ... adding that his agent went to meet Gabriella, and her brother allegedly pointed a gun at him.

His spokesperson also tells TMZ Kinnaman has also filed a police complaint in Sweden against her. We're told Kinnaman and co. think she only went to cops after he got the restraining order against her.