Jake Paul Won't Face Federal Charges for Arizona Mall Incident

Jake Paul is off the hook with the feds for roaming an Arizona mall as it was being looted by George Floyd protestors -- we're told he will NOT be prosecuted.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Arizona tells TMZ ... prosecutors will not be pursuing federal charges against Jake for his conduct in the Scottsdale shopping center days after Floyd's murder.

As we reported, video shows Jake inside the mall while it was being looted back on May 30, 2020 ... and he was arrested for trespass and charged with a criminal misdemeanor. The City Attorney didn’t pursue the case, but kicked it up to the feds, who launched an investigation.

As part of that investigation, federal agents later raided Jake's home in Calabasas and the famous Graffiti Mansion in Las Vegas. We know weapons were confiscated from both homes, but it remains unclear how, or if, they were connected to the Scottsdale incident for which Jake was arrested.

In any event, the feds now say they didn't find enough evidence to charge him for anything.