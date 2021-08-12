Miami Beach Mayor Rips Gov. DeSantis for Stopping Us from Saving Lives

Play video content TMZ.com

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber would love to see restaurants, arenas and other public venues require proof of vaccination -- as COVID surges in Florida -- but, first he says they have to battle Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Gelber joined "TMZ Live" on Thursday to address the dire situation -- Florida accounts for nearly 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S., and more than 90% of the state's ICU beds are full. He calls the alarming rise in cases an "unforced error" that's costing tens of thousands of lives.

The Mayor's laying blame squarely on Gov. DeSantis for outlawing mitigation efforts such as a mask mandate -- even as Florida's now had to request 200 ventilators and 100 breathing devices from the federal government.

Gelber says he hopes DeSantis reconsiders his ban, but in the meantime he's sued the gov over the issue, and sent a letter trying to convince him to change his stance. Although, he admits they don't talk anymore.

Miami Beach, in the meantime, is doing its part by teaming up with celebs like Gloria Estefan and DJ Khaled for a PSA to mask-up. And, they did it by remaking Gloria's hit "Get On Your Feet."