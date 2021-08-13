Conor McGregor Makes Late-Night Run To L.A. Supper Club

Play video content TMZSports.com

Conor McGregor's tour of the biggest spots in L.A. continues ... this time, the injured UFC star crutched his way to Delilah in WeHo shortly after midnight on Friday -- and TMZ Sports has the video.

33-year-old McGregor has been on a tear as of late ... and despite needing crutches to get around, the former champ is definitely having no trouble finding his way to a good time.

As we previously reported, Notorious recently hit up Craig's restaurant last week ... drawing a massive crowd and signing autographs for his fans.

Before that, Conor has been spending time poolside with Justin Bieber ... and even hit up the "Peaches" singer's concert at SoFi Stadium.

But, it hasn't been all play and no work -- McGregor's somehow been going HAM in the gym ... working out as much as he can while letting his leg recover.

The injury hasn't prevented Conor from getting into huge beefs in the UFC, however -- McGregor's been going OFF on Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Nate Diaz recently ... proving his Twitter fingers are still 100% healthy.

Conor snapped his leg against Dustin Poirier on July 10 ... but told us last week he's anticipating a full recovery.