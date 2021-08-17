Kayla Harrison Says She'll Be Biggest Free Agent In MMA History

Play video content TMZSports.com

Kayla Harrison says she'll be the biggest free agent in MMA history in mere months ... and the current PFL star tells us she's looking for big fights and "life-changing money" wherever she signs next.

With only a few fights left on her Professional Fighters League deal, we talked to 31-year-old, undefeated (10-0) Harrison about her future in the sport.

"I worked hard my whole life to hopefully become one of the biggest free agents in the history of the sport," Harrison says.

"Obviously, if PFL comes to the table and, you know, has a good game plan, talks about life-changing money, or has a ton of new talent in the pool, then that’s something that, you know, we’re going to talk about."

Harrison clearly wants big fights against top competition ... namely Cris Cyborg and Amanda Nunes.

"I’m not here to be second best," Kayla says, later continuing ... "And, right now I feel like those two females who are my weight, are ahead of me. So, you know, when the time is right, and hopefully the stars align and everything works out, I get to fight, you know, Cyborg preferably."

We also asked Kayla -- who'll presumably have every organization from PFL, Bellator, ONE and UFC recruiting her -- whether she thinks she'll be the most coveted free agent in the history of the sport.

"Thus far in the history of the sport, I think I will be. But, again, I have to go do my job, you know, I have to go out, I have to dominate, I have to put on a hell of a show and make it so that everyone wants to tune in and see what Kayla Harrison is up to on Thursday nights."

FYI, PFL fights typically go down on Thursdays.