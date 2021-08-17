Paul Anka's Sold-Out Tour's Full Steam Ahead Pandemic Fear Aside

Play video content TMZ.com

Paul Anka's got a simple but effective blueprint for planning his tour during a pandemic ... hope for the best, plan for the worst.

The legendary singer joined "TMZ Live" on Tuesday and broke down how he's gone about launching his tour this fall. Remember, his tour was upended last year due to COVID-19 raging out of control across the country. And, while things are ratcheting up again ... Paul's praying things settle down.

In any event ... Paul's "Anka Sings Sinatra" tour -- kicking off October 23 in New York -- is sold out. What's more ... Paul says the venues he's playing in will have some sort of requirement for those who want to attend. He didn't specify ... but tons of venues are now requiring vaccination proof or proof of a negative test.

Paul essentially says all he can do is worry about what's in his control ... like the logistics. He's done just that ... the rest is up to fate. In the meantime ... Paul says between now and his tour he'll be working on his next album, "Paul Anka: My Christmas 2021."

Play video content

And, speaking of albums ... the crooner just dropped his new album "Making Memories," just weeks after he celebrated his 80th birthday. You'll recall practically all of Hollywood and beyond showered Paul with some touching tributes.