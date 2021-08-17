Tim Tebow Cut By Jacksonville Jaguars, 'I'm Grateful For The Chance'

Tebow time in Jacksonville is officially over ... the Jaguars have just cut Tim Tebow.

The former Heisman Trophy winner announced the move himself Tuesday morning ... saying in a statement he was "grateful for the chance" the Jaguars gave him by signing him in the spring.

"Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks," Tebow said. "I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream."

Tebow added, "Thank you the @Jaguars organization and everyone who has supported me in this journey."

The Jags inked Tebow to a 1-year contract back in May ... giving him the opportunity to switch from quarterback to tight end.

And, initially, things looked to be going well for the 34-year-old ... he looked jacked and was clearly a crowd favorite at training camp practices.

In fact, Tebow had a few highlight moments during workouts over the past few weeks ... even catching a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence!

In fact, Tebow had a few highlight moments during workouts over the past few weeks ... even catching a touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence!

But, Tebow appeared to struggle during his first and only preseason game with Jacksonville ... missing some key blocks.

But, some of Tebow's blocking attempts during the game were criticized on social media.