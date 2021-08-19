O.J. Simpson Ordered To Answer Questions In Fred Goldman Case ... Show Me Your Assets!!!

Fred Goldman is still looking to collect on his massive judgment against O.J. Simpson ... 'cause the father of Ron Goldman just got a judge to order the former football star to answer some questions from Fred's lawyers about his assets.

It's all in new court docs, obtained by TMZ Sports, which show a Nevada judge has ordered Simpson to meet with Fred's attorneys to discuss the ex-Heisman Trophy winner's employment, property and funds.

The docs show Simpson is required to appear at the lawyers' offices on Sept. 16 ... and if he blows it off, a bench warrant for his arrest could be issued.

Of course, all of this appears to be another step by Fred to try to collect on the money Simpson still owes the Goldman family.

As we previously reported, 74-year-old O.J. was ordered in 1997 to pay $33.5 million after he was found liable in the civil case over the killing of Ron ... and due to interest, that figure has reportedly since ballooned to over $70 MILLION.

Fred has argued that after O.J. was released from prison in 2018 after being locked up for a 2007 armed robbery, he's resumed making dough ... but still isn't coughing up enough to satisfy the judgment.