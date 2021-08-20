Jenn Harley Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Jenn Harley's officially facing 2 charges following her June domestic violence arrest for allegedly threatening to pull the trigger on a gun she'd pointed at her boyfriend.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ ... the prosecutors in Nevada charged Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon constituting domestic violence, and one misdemeanor count of battery constituting domestic violence.

As we told you ... Harley was arrested in Las Vegas on June 19 after a fight with her now ex-boyfriend, Joseph Ambrosole. He told cops she dropped the n-word while pointing a gun at him and threatening to kill him.

About a month after the incident, Jenn checked herself into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for alcohol dependency.

Her rep told us she made the decision because she wants to be the best parent she can for Ariana, her 3-year-old daughter with Ronnie.