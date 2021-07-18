Ronnie Magro's Ex, Jenn Harley, Checking into Rehab Following Latest Arrest

Jenn Harley's looking to turn her life around following her recent domestic violence arrest ... and it all starts with getting sober.

Jenn's rep, Gina Rodriguez, tells TMZ, "Jenn Harley has decided to check into a Las Vegas rehab facility to seek treatment for her alcohol dependency. She made the decision to get help because she wants to be the best parent she can be for her children."

We're told it was Jenn's idea to go, because she wants to get her life together and be a better mom for Ariana, her 3-year-old daughter she shares with ex, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Rodriguez says she's entered a 28-day program which started Saturday morning.

As for Jenn's arrest -- she allegedly pointed a gun last month at a new boyfriend and threatened to shoot him. Not shockingly, we're told they've broken up.