Reverend Jesse Jackson & Wife Hospitalized with COVID

Reverend Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, are in the hospital due to COVID-19 -- a worrisome update, especially considering his health problems ... and the fact he's vaccinated.

The civil rights leader's organization, the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, broke the news Saturday ... saying the Jacksons were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago after contracting the virus. Their conditions are unknown, but they're being monitored closely.

The org also notes ... anyone's who's been around them in the last 5-6 days should quarantine and get tested, per CDC guidelines. Not much else was provided as far as updates -- but their son, Jonathan, says the family will release info accordingly.

Like we said -- Mr. Jackson (and presumably, Mrs. Jackson too) is vaccinated ... he actually got the jab way back in January, doing so publicly and broadcasting as a way to encourage the Black community and others to get inoculated early and often ... and to quell hesitation.

Rev. Jackson has had other health issues lately -- he was hospitalized shortly after getting the vaccine for abdominal pain and underwent surgery. He's also battling Parkinson's.