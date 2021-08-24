A's Star Chris Bassitt Gets Plate In Face During Successful Surgery

Great news from the Oakland A's -- star pitcher Chris Bassitt underwent a successful procedure to fix his broken face on Tuesday ... and is officially on the road to recovery!!

Of course, the ace took a line drive to the face exactly one week ago against the Chicago White Sox ... which broke a bone in his cheek and required surgery.

Now, the team says their guy has gotten a plate in his face to fix the damage ... going under the knife in Chicago just hours ago.

Prayers 🙏 for Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt



This video is not easy to watch. Hope he is OK.



pic.twitter.com/64Knso1pKa — Frankie Fanta$y (@Frankie_Fantasy) August 18, 2021 @Frankie_Fantasy

In fancy medical talk, the team said the doctor "was able to stabilize and plate the tripod fracture with good fixation and debride other small fractured bones from the incident."

In other words, Bassit got fixed up!!

"Chris is stable and resting comfortably and will have follow-up appointments upon his arrival to Oakland," the team said in a statement.

"The A's anticipate Bassitt will return to the Bay Area later this week," the team added.