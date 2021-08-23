PGA Tour Star Patrick Reed Hospitalized ... Golfer Battling Bilateral Pneumonia

Patrick Reed -- one of the best golfers on the planet -- has been hospitalized ... after the PGA Tour star says he's been diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

The 31-year-old former Masters champ announced the scary news in a statement to Golf Channel's Todd Lewis ... saying, fortunately, all signs are pointing toward him getting back to 100 percent health soon.

"I'm on the road to recovery," said Reed, who had been battling an ankle injury before his bout with the serious lung infection. "Once I'm cleared from the doctors -- I look forward to returning [to golf]."

.@PReedGolf has been in a Houston area hospital since Friday morning after being diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia. Reed is improving and hopes to be released soon. He will not play the @BMWchamps this week. Below is a statement from Patrick Reed. More details on @GolfCentral. pic.twitter.com/AXXdH5har2 — Todd Lewis (@ToddLewisGC) August 23, 2021 @ToddLewisGC

Reed added, "I wish you all the best and I can't wait to get back out there!"

Reed -- who's been in a Houston-area hospital since Friday -- has pulled out of this weekend's BMW Championship while he continues to fight off the pneumonia.

It's unclear if Reed's diagnosis was in any way related to COVID-19.

Reed has been one of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour the past few years ... famously winning the Masters in 2018 and the Farmers Insurance Open last January.