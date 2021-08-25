Soccer Star Harry Kane Says He's Not Leaving Tottenham After Man City Interest

Soccer star Harry Kane is channeling his inner Wolf of Wall Street -- 'cause he says he's NOT LEAVING Tottenham ... this, after reports of a full-court press from Manchester City.

Of course, the 28-year-old striker has been affiliated with Tottenham since 2004 ... and has been on the senior squad since 2009.

But, there were rumblings the English national team captain could bail for greener pastures this summer ... with Man City's Pep Guardiola publicly admitting the club wanted Kane.

Kane put the rumors to rest on Twitter earlier Wednesday ... saying, "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks. 👏⚽"

"I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success. #COYS"