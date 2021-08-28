Child Actor Matthew Mindler Dead at 19

Matthew Mindler, the child actor who went missing earlier this week, has died ... law enforcement tells TMZ.

The college he attended confirmed his death with an announcement to the student body ... "It is with a grieving heart that I let you know of the death of 19-year-old Matthew Mindler from Hellertown, Pennsylvania, a first-year student at Millersville University. A search had been underway for Matthew since Thursday, after he was reported missing. Matthew was found deceased this morning, Saturday, August 28, in Manor Township near campus."

The official did not disclose the cause of death or whether foul play is suspected.

Matthew starred opposite Paul Rudd in "Our Idiot Brother."

Matthew had not been seen since Tuesday night after failing to return to his dorm room. He was reported missing late Wednesday.

Police say Matthew was last seen walking away from his dorm at 8:11 PM Tuesday, wearing a white Millersville University hoodie with black stripes on the arm, a black backpack, jeans and white sneakers.

Cops say Matthew went to classes Monday and Tuesday but hadn't returned on Wednesday.

Matthew's credits include an episode of "As the World Turns" and "Frequency." He also appeared in the 2016 TV movie, "Chad: An American Boy."

Matthew was 19.