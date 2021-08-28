Usain Bolt Says Tyreek Hill Can't Beat Him In A Race, Willing To Risk Gold Medal

Play video content TMZSports.com

Usain Bolt isn't mincing words, flat-out telling TMZ Sports that Tyreek Hill can NOT beat him in a race ... and he's fully willing to prove it on the track!!

And, he'll even risk one of his 8 Olympic gold medals.

We spoke to the 35-year-old track legend -- the fastest man EVER -- about his (good-natured) beef with the 27-year-old KC Chiefs superstar ... and straight-up asked Bolt how the race would go.

"For me I still think I would get him in 40 [yard dash]" ... adding, just to be safe, he'd like the race to be a bit longer -- something like 70 yards.

Somewhat surprisingly, Usain -- who retired in 2017 -- says he'd have to ramp up his training before racing Hill.

"I definitely gotta train. He's been working out. I work out too, but I would have to step up my training."

Bolt added ... "Remember, I retired for a while, so I still gotta get my legs going again, know what I mean? I still got speed, but I gotta get it going."

FYI, Hill -- aka Cheetah -- is considered by many to be the fastest player in the NFL.

In fact, Tyreek reportedly ran a 4.29 in the 40-yard dash at his Pro Day ... and has allegedly clocked a super-impressive 10.19 in the 100m.

With that said ... Bolt holds the world record in the 100m -- having run a blazing fast 9.58 seconds in 2009.

As for having some skin in the game ... Usain says he doesn't believe Hill would have the you-know-whats to put his Super Bowl LIV ring on the line.