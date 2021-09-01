Dog the Bounty Hunter Says He Gets a Pass to Use N-Word

Dog the Bounty Hunter says he has more Black friends than Eminem, claims "the brothers" gave him a pass to use the n-word and says using the term doesn't make him racist.

The reality TV star made the comments during an interview with ET's Kevin Frazier, pushing back on allegations from his daughter, Bonnie Chapman, who claimed her dad is a racist, homophobic cheater.

Dog says he's never been a racist and says he gets labeled as such because of an "Achilles' heel" from back in the day ... a leaked phone call with his son where he used the n-word at least 6 times in a rant that got him canceled at A&E.

Dog says he used the n-word so freely because, "I thought I had a pass in the Black tribe to use it, kind of like Eminem."

Kevin, who is Black, asks Dog point-blank who gave him the pass ... with Dog saying "the brothers." When pressed, Dog says "the brothers" were Black inmates he interacted with when he was behind bars way back in the day, when the n-word got tossed around in what he saw as a "compliment."

Dog admits his alleged pass expired, but says no one told him so. He also says he's got tons of Black friends, more than even Eminem, and then gets ripped by Kevin.

As we reported ... Dog's daughter claims she didn't get invited to his wedding because she supports BLM, but Dog says he supports the movement too and says he's not a racist just because he uses the n-word.