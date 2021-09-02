Elijah McClain's Dad Wants Indicted Cops, Medics to Get Life in Prison

Play video content TMZ.com

Elijah McClain's dad would like to see those indicted for his son's death spend the rest of their lives behind bars.

Elijah's dad, LaWayne Mosley, tells TMZ ... he was ecstatic when he got the call from the Colorado Attorney General's Office to inform him about the 32-count indictment against the 3 Aurora PD cops who stopped Elijah in 2019, and the 2 Aurora Fire Dept. medics who responded to the arrest.

LaWayne, flanked by civil rights attorney Mari Newman, didn't mince words when he said he'd like all of them to do life in prison. He said, "I would love it."

LaWayne said he has hope justice will be served, and Newman added ... she trusts the process because Colorado AG Phil Weiser has run a thorough investigation. She's adamant Weiser wouldn't have brought these charges if he didn't believe they could get convictions. Now, it's wait and see.

For the moment ... LaWayne and Newman want these indictments to make all officers think twice before taking actions that kill people.

As we reported ... the 5 people tied to Elijah's death were slapped with manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges. Two of the officers -- Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt -- face additional charges ... 2nd-degree assault with the intent to cause bodily injury.

As you know ... Elijah was walking home 2 years ago when he was stopped and accosted by police because he seemed "suspicious." One of the cops could be heard saying as much in since-released body cam footage.