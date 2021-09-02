Giga Chikadze Calls Out Max Holloway, I'll Beat You Inside 2 Rounds!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

"Finally, you know my name. You see what I've done to Edson Barboza. It took me just 2.5 rounds, and if you step inside the Octagon with me, I'm sure I will finish you in 2 [rounds]."

That's rising UFC star Giga Chikadze -- 7-0 in the UFC (14-2 overall) -- throwing down the gauntlet ... right at the feet of featherweight G.O.A.T. Max Holloway.

33-year-old Chikadze knows a little something about beating legends ... he rather easily handled Barboza at UFC Fight Night on Saturday -- and is now the 8th ranked fighter in the division.

Giga -- who has called out 29-year-old Max before -- believes Blessed has been dismissive of him in the past ... and Chikadze is ready to prove he's more than a worthy opponent.

"Guess what, I'm not just a kicker guy, I kick the s**t out of the people, I mention this. I want to face him inside the Octagon and tell him what's up."

However, there's an issue ... Max has a fight scheduled against Yair Rodriguez in November at UFC.

Bottom line, Giga wants to fight Holloway, and prove it's him who is actually the best in the division.

"If [Max] thinks he's the best 145'er, that time has gone, now is a different time," Chikadze says.