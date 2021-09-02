Giga Chikadze Calls Out Max Holloway, I'll Beat You Inside 2 Rounds!!
9/2/2021 5:06 PM PT
"Finally, you know my name. You see what I've done to Edson Barboza. It took me just 2.5 rounds, and if you step inside the Octagon with me, I'm sure I will finish you in 2 [rounds]."
That's rising UFC star Giga Chikadze -- 7-0 in the UFC (14-2 overall) -- throwing down the gauntlet ... right at the feet of featherweight G.O.A.T. Max Holloway.
33-year-old Chikadze knows a little something about beating legends ... he rather easily handled Barboza at UFC Fight Night on Saturday -- and is now the 8th ranked fighter in the division.
Giga -- who has called out 29-year-old Max before -- believes Blessed has been dismissive of him in the past ... and Chikadze is ready to prove he's more than a worthy opponent.
"Guess what, I'm not just a kicker guy, I kick the s**t out of the people, I mention this. I want to face him inside the Octagon and tell him what's up."
However, there's an issue ... Max has a fight scheduled against Yair Rodriguez in November at UFC.
Bottom line, Giga wants to fight Holloway, and prove it's him who is actually the best in the division.
"If [Max] thinks he's the best 145'er, that time has gone, now is a different time," Chikadze says.
"Now, it's Giga's time."