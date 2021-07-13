Max Holloway Says Trilogy Fight W/ Dustin Poirier Would Be 'Good Fun'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Forget Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier 4 ... there's another UFC star who has unfinished business with "The Diamond" -- former champ, Max Holloway.

TMZ Sports talked to 29-year-old Holloway as he was leaving the T-Mobile Arena after UFC 264 ... and we asked the greatest 145 pounder in UFC history whether he's interested in scrapping with Dustin for a third time.

"That’d be good fun. That’d be good fun. Watch out mother Russia," Holloway tells us.

So, will it happen?? Max says that's on Dana White and the UFC match makers.

"I mean that’s up to the UFC. That’s up to the UFC."

Remember, Dustin beat Max twice. He submitted MH via arm bar in 2012 -- when both were young fighters. They rematched in 2019 ... and Poirier won by unanimous decision. Dustin started the 2nd fight very strong ... but Max came on late -- in what was a great fight.

We also got Max's thoughts on Conor's gruesome leg in jury ... and at the time, Holloway was unsure if McGregor would ever step foot in the Octagon again.