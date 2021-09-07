Gonzaga's Mark Few Cited For Drunk Driving, Allegedly Blew .120

9/7/2021 2:48 PM PT
Mark Few
Famed college basketball coach Mark Few -- who's led Gonzaga to two Final Fours -- has been cited for DUI ... after he allegedly drove with a BAC of .120 in Idaho on Monday.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department said in a report, obtained by TMZ Sports, that officers pulled over the 58-year-old after he was "driving erratic and speeding" in a Cadillac Escalade.

According to the docs, Few showed "several signs of intoxication" during the stop ... and after refusing to complete field sobriety tests, he ultimately blew a .119 and a .120 -- 1.5 times the legal limit of .08.

Police added it all went down at around 8 PM, roughly 30 miles from Gonzaga's Spokane, Wash. campus, on the Labor Day holiday.

Few and Gonzaga both have yet to comment publicly on the incident.

Few has made a legendary run as head man at Gonzaga since taking over the program in 1999 -- piling up a career record of 630-125.

He was named AP Coach of the Year in 2017 and has been named WCC Coach of the Year 14 times.

Story developing ...

