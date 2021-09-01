NY Mets GM Zack Scott Busted For DUI, Was Asleep At Wheel Of His Car

New York Mets Acting General Manager, Zack Scott, was arrested for driving while intoxicated early Tuesday morning after cops say they found him asleep at the wheel of his car, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

44-year-old Scott was busted at 4:17 AM by police in White Plains, NY ... after they found the Mets exec conked out in his 2018 Toyota Highlander, according to the White Plains PD.

Cops say Scott -- who was hired as assistant GM in 2020 and named acting GM once Jared Porter was fired for allegedly acting inappropriately with a reporter -- refused to take a breathalyzer ... but did attempt a field sobriety test.

He did not pass the test, according to police.

Scott was charged with DWI ... and released shortly after his arrest.

As for the Mets -- who have been playing bad on the field and dealing with controversies off if it (hey, Javy Baez) -- they're clearly not happy with their GM.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott. We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine next steps.”

Scott is due back in court to face a judge on Thursday morning.