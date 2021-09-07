Spice Girls' 'Sporty Spice' Mel C Arrives for 'DWTS' Debut

Mel C is here to tell us what we really, really want -- and that would be ... that she's joining "Dancing With the Stars," so things are sure to get sporty!

The Spice Girls singer was spotted wearing a visor on her way to the ABC Studios lot Tuesday to get ready for some two-steppin' for the upcoming 30th season of 'DWTS.'

Of course, JoJo Siwa is also gonna be busting a move -- and she'll be doing it with a female pro partner, the first time that's been attempted during the series' tenure.

As for MC here -- she's actually the third Spice Girls member to be featured on the hit show. Mel B did it first back in 2007 -- placing 2nd alongside Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- and then Baby Spice (Emma Bunton) beamed in with some words of encouragement a couple years ago.