Terrell Owens Calls Out Donovan McNabb ... 'I'll Knock Chunky Soup From Him'

Terrell Owens is ready to get into the celeb boxing game ... saying he wants a fight with Donovan McNabb -- and he's promising he'll knock his former QB out if it all goes down!!

T.O. joined Shannon Sharpe on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast this week and made the call-out ... making it clear time has NOT healed his feud with McNabb one bit.

"Shannon, I'll knock him out," Owens said ... "It'll be controlled anger. I'll be like a Navy SEAL. I'll be a Navy SEAL. 'Cause they're cool, calm under all conditions."

"But, there would be a fire burning inside of me."

Owens says the idea for the potential fight originated during a conversation with fans while he was ringside at Chad Ochocinco's boxing match on the undercard of the Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather event in June.

"I had people asking me, 'T.O., you next? You next?!'" Owens said. "And, then I had one guy that was like, 'Yo. If you had to fight, who would you want to fight?'"

"I said, Donovan McNabb."

As for how violent the match would get ... Owens made it clear he would hold NOTHING back.

"I'd knock Chunky Soup from him," T.O. said. "From 2004! Trust me. All the heartache and all the stuff that I went through -- me trying to be the nice guy!"

Owens and McNabb have famously feuded for years ... with T.O. having previously said the beef between the two began while they were teammates with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Play video content 6/2/2019 TMZSports.com

In fact, T.O. has thrown shade McNabb's way nearly every chance he's had over the past few years ... even clowning Donovan's Hall of Fame candidacy to TMZ Sports in 2019.