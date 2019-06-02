Terrell Owens On Donovan McNabb's Hall of Fame Case, 'Who?'

Terrell Owens Donovan McNabb In The Hall of Fame??? ... 'Who?'

Think Terrell Owens is ready to bury the hatchet with Donovan McNabb and endorse the QB's candidacy for the pro football Hall of Fame???

Think again ... 'cause when we got TO out at LAX this week and asked about D-Mac's claim that he's a for-sure HOFer -- Owens responded with just one word ...

"Who???"

Yeah ... SHAAAAAAAADDDDDDDDEEEEEEEE!!!

Of course, Owens and McNabb have hated each other since they were teammates with the Eagles ... with TO recently saying it all started when Donovan didn't throw him the ball during a game.

TO told Skip Bayless on FS1's "Undisputed" last year, "I go back to the huddle and I was like, ‘Dude, I was open.’ And you know what his response was to me? ‘Shut the F up.’"

"That was disrespectful."

Clearly, Owens can hold a grudge ... 'cause it's been some 14 years since they last played together in Philadelphia -- and dude is still throwin' shade at the QB!!!!!