Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Arrive at Venice Film Festival

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are back in Italy, and even though this time it's for industry biz ... there's always time to pack in a little PDA. It's what they do.

The couple arrived Thursday for the 78th Venice International Film Festival, and were all smiles -- and all over each other -- on the water taxi they took to get closer to the action.

Ben and Jen held hands and looked as romantic as ever as they boarded the boat, so it's safe to say their lovefest will continue abroad.

As you'll recall ... they were already in Italy once this past summer during the resurgence of Bennifer 2.0, and there was no shortage of hugging, kissing and lunchtime lapdancing as they made their way through Capri, down the Amalfi Coast, to Nerano and on a dock in Naples.