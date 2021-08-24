Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Wearing Matching Outfits For Shopping Trip
Ben and Jen We're just like an Old Couple ... Cause We Match!!!
8/24/2021 6:28 PM PT
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are all in on being a couple ... because now they're wearing matching clothes ... yes, the dreaded matching clothes!!!
Check out these pics of Ben and J Lo hitting up Westfield Mall in L.A. for a Tuesday afternoon shopping spree ... they're dressed up super nice for a midday adventure, and it looks like they're coordinating outfits.
To be specific ... Ben and Jen are both rocking dark sunglasses, black tops, grey bottoms, ice on their wrists and black shoes. Even J Lo's black bag is matching her boo's look.
Bennifer 2.0 is also walking in lockstep, holding hands ... almost like they've done this whole couple thing before.
Yep, it's only a matter of time before Ben and Jen move in together -- the ultimate couple step -- they've been looking at massive estates in the L.A. area and Jen's doing recon on schools for her kids.