Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Take Their Kids to 'Hamilton'

Ben Affleck and J Lo took yet another step forward Friday night, as they took their brood to learn about the Constitution and the Founding Fathers ... AKA "Hamilton."

Ben and Jen were out in Hollywood, along with Affleck's daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and J Lo's kids, Max and Emme. Ben's 9-year-old son, Samuel, didn't come along for the ride.

They took a trek to the Pantages Theatre ... giving other theatre-goers a choice ... watch the play or do some rubbernecking in their seats to catch a glimpse of Ben and Jen.

Also along for the ride ... Ben's mom. We know Ben has spent time with J Lo's mom, Guadalupe, when they were in Vegas, so now the circle is complete.

It seems only a matter of time until they seal the deal. They're already looking for houses -- who are we kidding, massive estates -- as they house-hunt all over L.A.

Ben took his 3 kids to the Century City Mall earlier in the day ... so Friday was mingle-with-the-crowds day in L.A.

J Lo is clearly making L.A. home base. She already has a house in Bel Air, and she's been looking at schools for her kids ... including the school that Seraphina attends.

J Lo and Ben have been inseparable since hooking back up a few months back. They sailed the seas of Europe last month to celebrate J Lo's 52nd birthday. This week they reunited after Ben's 49th.