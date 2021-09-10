Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make Red Carpet Debut at Venice Film Festival

We Look Good on Each Other

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are reminding everyone they know how to dress to impress -- which is good, because all eyes were on them for their big public event debut.

Ya gotta see Ben and Jen together Friday at the 78th Venice International Film Festival ... it's the first time since they reunited that they're attending a showbiz event together, and they're looking absolutely stunning.

Ben's going with a classic look in a tuxedo and J Lo is clearly loving his look ... notice the way she's beaming as she looks into his eyes with his arm wrapped around her.

No pressure, but Ben kinda had to bring it, fashion-wise ... with J Lo rocking a plunging white dress and showing off her toned legs.

As you know ... Bennifer 2.0 took their lovefest to the famous film festival this week after PDA tour stops all across Italy and the U.S. ... but this is the first time we've really seen them glammed up together.