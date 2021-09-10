Dak Prescott Tells Tom Brady Cowboys Will Rematch Bucs In Playoffs, Hot Mic Reveals

Dak Prescott was feeling himself so much after ballin' out in a loss to the Bucs on Thursday ... he straight-up told Tom Brady after the game that a rematch in the playoffs is coming.

Just minutes after Dallas fell in heartbreaking fashion to Tampa Bay ... a hot mic picked up the guarantee in a postgame conversation between the two star QBs.

Tom Brady & Dak Prescott appreciation tweet.



Brady - 379yds. 4TDs.

Prescott - 403yds. 3TDs.



WHAT. A. GAME. pic.twitter.com/4kOCN7Qi3D — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 10, 2021 @NFLUK

At first, the guys appeared to just congratulate each other on a hard-fought game -- but then Dak hit TB12 with this promise ...

"We'll see y'all again."

Of course, the only way that's possible is if both teams make the playoffs ... something Prescott sure seems confident about after throwing for 403 yards and 3 TDs in the opener.

And, if we're all being honest, Prescott's take ain't exactly a hot one.

Brady looked unstoppable in the 31-29 victory, and Dak matched him throw for throw throughout the night ... leading most football fans to believe both the Cowboys and the Bucs will likely win their divisions this year.

That would put the two on a collision course in the postseason -- which, clearly, Dak can see coming some 3 months from now.