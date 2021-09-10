Kim Kardashian Cries After Saint Breaks His Arm in Multiple Places

Kim Kardashian's son, Saint, broke his arm ... and it's devastated her.

Kim's 5-year-old son took a trip to the ER after fracturing his arm in multiple places. Kim didn't reveal how it happened, but she made it clear ... it broke her heart and she's been crying her eyes out.

She shared a couple photos ... you see Saint sitting in a wheelchair with an ice pack on his right wrist/arm, captioning it, "Who do you think cried more today? My baby broke his arm in a few places today. I’m not ok." #MomsWillBeMoms.

Kim posted another pic showing Saint's injured arm wrapped in a navy-blue cast.

It looks like Saint got hurt Thursday, because earlier in the day she shared a photo of Saint with one of his friends who was celebrating his birthday.

It was a night out on the town for most of the Kardashians ... from coast to coast. But, Kim clearly had other priorities and never surfaced Thursday night.