Kanye West Prepping for New Homeware Line, Files for Trademark

Kanye West looks to be channeling his inner Martha Stewart -- on the heels of huge music success, he's taking a crucial step toward launching his own line ... of homeware products.

Say whaaat? Yep, according to legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Ye's company, Mascotte Holdings, Inc., filed a trademark application to slap the name "Kanye West" on a slew of home line products.

Unclear if his quest to legally change his name to "Ye" will affect this new venture ... but some of the products that will bear his name, in some fashion, include shower curtains, textile wall hangings, towels, placemats and blankets. Lots of blankets.

The docs specify Ye's company wants to crank out bed blankets, throw blankets, golf blankets ... using cashmere, fleece and silk.

Kanye famously designed his Hidden Hills home with Kim Kardashian ... a project that took several years and was eventually featured in Architectural Digest.

It should be noted ... Kim appeared to be heading down this very same road. Kim's company filed trademark docs last year to lock up "KKW Home." Her application included a lot of the same products as her estranged husband's -- towels, shower curtains/liners, linens, drapery, comforters and yes ... throw blankets.

Whether they're getting back together or not ... one thing's for sure -- these two are on a quest to conquer the consumer world.