Rascal Flatts Guitarist J.D. Rooney Busted for DUI After Car Crash

Joe Don Rooney -- lead guitarist for the country music trio Rascal Flatts -- has been charged with driving under the influence after crashing his car near Nashville ... this according to law enforcement.

Cops say the musician was arrested after he crashed into a tree around 4 AM Thursday in Williamson County.

Luckily for Joe, he wasn't injured ... however, we're told he was taken to the county jail where he was booked on a DUI charge and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Along with playing guitar for Rascal Flatts, Rooney -- a founding member of the group -- sings the high-octave backup harmonies ... and plays the mandolin and banjo as well.