Ashton Kutcher Met with 'Take a Shower' Chants Ahead of Iowa Game

Ashton Kutcher was invited to an ESPN set this weekend to share his thoughts on college football -- but all he got in return from the crowd was some harsh advice on his hygiene.

The actor got tapped by the network to be the guest prediction picker ahead of Saturday's slate of games, especially the big Iowa matchup later today between Iowa State and the University of Iowa -- with the latter being Ashton's alma mater.

Ashton Kutcher, who was the latest white celebrity to confirm they don't really shower properly, gets a shower of "take a shower" chants at #CollegeGameDay 💀😭 pic.twitter.com/lFTNsXBKP1 — Josh Sánchez (@joshnsanchez) September 11, 2021 @joshnsanchez

As soon as AK touched down by jet and was revealed as the big surprise for the broadcast, he got torched by the college crowd that were standing by at Jack Trice Stadium.

They were chanting "Take a shower!" pretty damn loudly ... which the mics on set were picking up and broadcasting while Ashton was being intro'd. Doesn't seem like he heard it right then and there, but don't sweat ... the Cyclone fans had another go at it.

GameDay is at Iowa State today but their guest picker was Iowa fan Ashton Kutcher.



Iowa State fans drowned him in “take a shower” chants pic.twitter.com/7gF9ifSwmE — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 11, 2021 @barstoolsports

Not too long after, Ashton eventually plopped down on his chair for the pre-game panel ... where he was talking football and charities of his -- and there, too, the "Take a Shower!" chant picked up again. This time, it was way closer ... and Ashton probably heard.

He didn't flinch ... acting as if it didn't bother him. And, who knows ... maybe it doesn't. The guy already made fun of himself over the whole bathing fiasco earlier this summer.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

ICYMI ... Ashton and Mila Kunis revealed back in July that they didn't really wash their kids daily, and only threw 'em in the shower as they saw fit, or if they saw noticeable dirt. It sparked a huge debate about kids and cleanliness -- but the Kutchers took it in stride.