Carey Martin On 'Suite Life Of Zack & Cody' 'Memba Her?!

9/13/2021 12:01 AM PT
'Memba Them?! -- Part 5
Everett Collection

Oregon born artist Kim Rhodes was in her 30s when she landed the role of the melodic matriarch Casey Martin -- who had double duty as the mother to the twin boys and was also the Boston Tipton Hotel's lounge singer -- on the early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom, "The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody" and the 2008 follow-up "The Suite Life On Deck."

KR shared the small screen with some top-notch talent including Ashley Tisdale as the sweets-slanging, Maddie Fitzpatrick, Brenda Song as the hotel heir, London Tipton ... and of course, Dylan and Cole Sprouse as her adorable sons Zack and Cody Martin.

Guess what she looks like now in her 50s!

