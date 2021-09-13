Carey Martin On 'Suite Life Of Zack & Cody' 'Memba Her?!
9/13/2021 12:01 AM PT
Oregon born artist Kim Rhodes was in her 30s when she landed the role of the melodic matriarch Casey Martin -- who had double duty as the mother to the twin boys and was also the Boston Tipton Hotel's lounge singer -- on the early 2000s Disney Channel sitcom, "The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody" and the 2008 follow-up "The Suite Life On Deck."
KR shared the small screen with some top-notch talent including Ashley Tisdale as the sweets-slanging, Maddie Fitzpatrick, Brenda Song as the hotel heir, London Tipton ... and of course, Dylan and Cole Sprouse as her adorable sons Zack and Cody Martin.