NBA's Cedric Ceballos COVID-Free But Still In ICU, 'I Still Can Not Breathe'

Cedric Ceballos says he's now COVID-free ... but there's bad news, he's still far from 100 percent -- explaining Monday he's still in the ICU with serious breathing issues.

Ceballos -- the 1992 NBA Dunk Contest champ -- posted a photo of himself in the ICU last Tuesday ... saying COVID-19 was "officially kicking my butt."

The 52-year-old asked for fans to pray for his recovery ... and on Monday, he announced he's now testing negative for COVID.

But, Ceballos clearly ain't out of the woods yet, 'cause he said the effects of the virus are still wreaking havoc on his body.

"I still CAN NOT breathe, walk or function on my own yet (so PLEASE no phone calls, it’s to much work and hard to understand me)," the former Los Angeles Lakers player said on his social media pages.

"I am out of isolation, due to not having covid, but still in ICU, I will still fight and I ask for uplifting on your end."

Ceballos added, "Continue to be nice to one another and I pray we will talk soon."

Ceballos -- who's received prayers from everyone from Paul George to the NBA itself while battling the coronavirus -- played 11 seasons in the Association, and famously won the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest with an epic blindfold slam.