Michael Irvin Raves About Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Best Rookie In NFL!

It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence or Kyle Pitts ... no, the best rookie in the NFL at this point is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons -- so says Michael Irvin.

The Playmaker made the claim to TMZ Sports out in NYC on Monday -- just one day after Parsons terrorized the Chargers in Dallas' 20-17 win.

"Baddest boy out there, Micah Parsons!" Irvin said. "Bad boy. God Almighty, that man a bad boy!"

"Right now he is [the NFL's best rookie]!"

.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 showed you why he is the best defensive player after only 2 games. He can be an elite DE; and he had to be yesterday in light of the rash of injuries. Not many players in the #NFLhave this versatility #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/pjU1QA0Mnt — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 20, 2021 @BaldyNFL

Of course, it ain't exactly a hot take ... Parsons -- the #12 pick in April's NFL draft -- has nine total tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in the first two games of the season so far.

He's also played both defensive end AND linebacker ... leading some experts to call the ex-Penn State star the Cowboys' best defensive player.