Michael Irvin Raves About Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Best Rookie In NFL!
Michael Irvin Raves About Micah Parsons ... Best Rookie In NFL!!!
9/20/2021 11:57 AM PT
It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence or Kyle Pitts ... no, the best rookie in the NFL at this point is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons -- so says Michael Irvin.
The Playmaker made the claim to TMZ Sports out in NYC on Monday -- just one day after Parsons terrorized the Chargers in Dallas' 20-17 win.
"Baddest boy out there, Micah Parsons!" Irvin said. "Bad boy. God Almighty, that man a bad boy!"
"Right now he is [the NFL's best rookie]!"
.@dallascowboys @MicahhParsons11 showed you why he is the best defensive player after only 2 games. He can be an elite DE; and he had to be yesterday in light of the rash of injuries. Not many players in the #NFLhave this versatility #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/pjU1QA0Mnt— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 20, 2021 @BaldyNFL
Of course, it ain't exactly a hot take ... Parsons -- the #12 pick in April's NFL draft -- has nine total tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in the first two games of the season so far.
He's also played both defensive end AND linebacker ... leading some experts to call the ex-Penn State star the Cowboys' best defensive player.
Fifteen more games left in the season ... Defensive Rookie of the Year hardware on the way after that?