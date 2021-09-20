Michael Irvin Raves About Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Best Rookie In NFL!

9/20/2021 11:57 AM PT
COWBOY BAD BOY
It ain't Ja'Marr Chase, Trevor Lawrence or Kyle Pitts ... no, the best rookie in the NFL at this point is Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons -- so says Michael Irvin.

The Playmaker made the claim to TMZ Sports out in NYC on Monday -- just one day after Parsons terrorized the Chargers in Dallas' 20-17 win.

"Baddest boy out there, Micah Parsons!" Irvin said. "Bad boy. God Almighty, that man a bad boy!"

"Right now he is [the NFL's best rookie]!"

Of course, it ain't exactly a hot take ... Parsons -- the #12 pick in April's NFL draft -- has nine total tackles, 1 sack and 1 pass breakup in the first two games of the season so far.

He's also played both defensive end AND linebacker ... leading some experts to call the ex-Penn State star the Cowboys' best defensive player.

Fifteen more games left in the season ... Defensive Rookie of the Year hardware on the way after that?

