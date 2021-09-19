Amari Cooper Cops Incredible 'Route Runner' Diamond Chain, Valued At $300k!

Amari Cooper is one of the best route runners in the NFL ... and now the Dallas Cowboys star has a chain to prove it, copping an incredible diamond piece worth $300k!!!

The 27-year-old wideout recently created a new Instagram page that focuses on his fascinating route running ability ... called, you guessed it, "The Route Runner."

To celebrate the launch, AC hit up Gabriel The Jeweler -- go-to guy for some of the biggest sports stars in the world -- for a truly incredible chain.

We're told the pendant has 170 carats of VVS diamonds ... and the chain is just one of four Gabriel's ever done!

Put that all together, and the piece is valued at around $300k!!!

But, don't worry, Cooper is doing pretty well financially -- he is in the middle of a 5-year, $100 million deal.

As we previously reported, Cooper's gone to Gabriel in the past ... including an epic Cowboys jersey chain, as well as a piece repping his hometown!!!

