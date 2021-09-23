A's Star Chris Bassitt Returns To Mound 1 Month After Breaking Face
9/23/2021 2:20 PM PT
Incredible scene on the baseball diamond in Oakland Thursday ... Chris Bassitt returned to the mound just a few weeks after a comebacker broke his face -- and he dominated!!
The A's star pitcher -- who was seriously injured during a game against the White Sox on Aug. 17 -- took the hill for the first time since the freak play ... and threw 3 scoreless innings against the Mariners.
Incredible moment for @C_Bass419 👏 pic.twitter.com/marF2LdrEj— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 23, 2021 @NBCSAthletics
He also struck out four and only gave up one hit ... and the crowd in Oakland was THRILLED to see it all.
Of course, it was hard to fathom seeing this scene just a month ago ... 'cause Bassitt was hit so hard by a line drive, he needed a plate put into his face to stabilize the damage.
Prayers 🙏 for Oakland pitcher Chris Bassitt— Frankie Fanta$y (@Frankie_Fantasy) August 18, 2021 @Frankie_Fantasy
This video is not easy to watch. Hope he is OK.
pic.twitter.com/64Knso1pKa
The 32-year-old, though, worked his ass off to come back to give Oakland just what it needed ... and, now, the A's currently lead 4-1 in the fourth inning.
Tough dude!