Legendary 'Bama Coach 'Bear' Bryant's Worn Houndstooth Hat Up For Auction

Paul "Bear" Bryant -- arguably the greatest college football coach of all time -- famously wore a Houndstooth fedora on the sideline ... and now you can own an actual game-worn hat rocked by the late Alabama coach, cause one recently hit the auction block.

Of course, Bear was the head man at Alabama for 25 years (1958-1983) ... where he won 6 national championships and 13 conference titles.

The hat -- available at Lelands Auctions -- is a size 7 3/8 hat with a gold stamp that says Paul "Bear" Bryant.

There's also a logo inside the hat that confirms it's an original. There's also a letter of authenticity from Robert Crawford, a photographer who worked the Crimson Tide's sidelines for 4 decades.

The hat shows minimal wear, according to Lelands.

The fedora currently has 7 bids ... with the highest offer coming in at over $4,400.

If the price remains near where it currently is, it's a huge bargain. Lelands previously sold 2 other Bryant hats for a combined $100+K this past year.

And, the 6 figure price tag isn't surprising ... that's how important Bear was to the game of football.

In fact, the Coach of The Year award was renamed to the Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award in 1986.

Bryant also has several buildings on the Alabama campus -- including the football stadium -- that are named after him. He was also honored with a U.S. postage stamp in 1996.

So, if you want that Bryant swag ... ya better act fast. The auction ends tomorrow night.