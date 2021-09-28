Emmitt Smith Selling $2.2 Mil Dallas Mansion ... Offers Private Dinner to Buyers!!!

Whoever plans on buying Emmitt Smith's Dallas mansion -- which has a hefty price tag of $2.2 MILLION -- will get a once in a lifetime bonus with the crib ... dinner with the NFL legend!

The Hall of Famer announced the sweet deal with his listing agent, Arthur Greenstein, this week -- saying he's down to personally wine and dine whoever buys the home.

Play video content Courtesy of Alex Pace for Douglas Elliman Texas

The dinner is a cool touch, but probably not super necessary ... considering, ya know, the place -- which was built in 1995 -- is amazing.

It's 10,806-square-feet ... and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms and a huge kitchen with a dining room that sits up to 22 people.

There's also a game room, a media room, plus an amazing pool in the backyard.

Unclear why Emmitt's parting with the crib -- but he seems pretty bummed about moving out ... saying he absolutely loved entertaining at the home.