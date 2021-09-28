Emmitt Smith Selling $2.2 Mil Dallas Mansion, Offers Private Dinner To Buyers
9/28/2021 8:12 AM PT
Whoever plans on buying Emmitt Smith's Dallas mansion -- which has a hefty price tag of $2.2 MILLION -- will get a once in a lifetime bonus with the crib ... dinner with the NFL legend!
The Hall of Famer announced the sweet deal with his listing agent, Arthur Greenstein, this week -- saying he's down to personally wine and dine whoever buys the home.
The dinner is a cool touch, but probably not super necessary ... considering, ya know, the place -- which was built in 1995 -- is amazing.
It's 10,806-square-feet ... and has five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, four half bathrooms and a huge kitchen with a dining room that sits up to 22 people.
There's also a game room, a media room, plus an amazing pool in the backyard.
Unclear why Emmitt's parting with the crib -- but he seems pretty bummed about moving out ... saying he absolutely loved entertaining at the home.
The estate just hit the market this week with Greenstein of Douglas Elliman Texas ... happy buying (and eating with a former football superstar)!!