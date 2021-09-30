Ben Simmons Reportedly Willing To Lose $33 Million, Sit Out Season If Not Traded

Ben Simmons would rather lose tens of millions of dollars than suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers ever again ... 'cause the NBA star is reportedly willing to sit out the whole season and forfeit his salary if he's not shipped to another team.

Simmons and the Sixers have been butting heads all offseason amid the All-Star's trade demand -- he's refused to show up to training camp or meet with anybody from the organization.

The 25-year-old is owed more than $33 million for the upcoming campaign and has four years left on his remaining contract ... but if he decides to stick to his guns and sit out 'til a trade is made, as ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports is likely to happen, that coin will go bye-bye.

Philly has made it abundantly clear that they will not move BS unless the right deal presents itself … but they have expressed a desire to get the ex-LSU star back into the swing of things.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers even told us back in June he wanted Ben on the team this season ... and is holding out hope for a change of heart.