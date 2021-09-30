Bow Wow Says He's Not Concerned About Diddy Being with His Ex-Girlfriend

Play video content TMZ.com

Bow Wow says he's got no concerns seeing Diddy with the mother of his child ... and he sounds comforted by knowing -- or, at least, feeling like -- they won't last forever.

We got Bow Wow at LAX Thursday and asked him about Diddy's latest relationship ... with Joie Chavis. Bow Wow and Joie have a 10-year-old daughter, Shai, together.

There's a laundry list of reasons he's not threatened ... but it seems the top thing on his list is the strong feeling he has that Diddy and Joie won't be tying the knot.

Mr. Moss is drawing from his long history with Diddy here ... pointing out he's known Diddy since he was 13 years old, and it sounds like he has a good handle on how the Bad Boy mogul deals with the ladies.

He says he's hashed things out with Diddy and Joie, too ... and everyone is cool with each other in their triangle, of sorts.